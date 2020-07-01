Connie Sue Schmitz

Connie Sue Schmitz, 72, of Montrose, Iowa, passed away July 1 at 6:00 a.m. at her home.

Born October 12, 1947, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Virgil and Helen (Downey) Thon. On June 5, 1965, she married William Schmitz in Donnellson, Iowa.

Survivors include her husband: William; one daughter: Jacque (James) Moeller of Franklin, Iowa; one son: Jeff (Cindy) Schmitz of Donnellson, Iowa; six grandchildren: Sydney DeMoss, Tanner DeMoss, Raylee Moeller, Riston Schmitz, Kyle Martinson and Kayla Todd; one great granddaughter: Ki’Anne Jefferson; and one sister: Karen (Ron) Nelson of Omaha, Nebraska. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Connie was a 1965 graduate of Central Lee High School. She was a member of the Fort Madison Eagles Club and the Burlington Moose Club.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Pastor Dean Graber officiating.

A memorial has been established in her memory.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.