Connie Sue Estes

Connie Sue Estes, 67, of West Point, Iowa. passed away at 5:11 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at her home in West Point.

Born June 5, 1952, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Lambert P. and Louise A. (Scharpman) Boeding. On June 2, 1973, she married Dwight Estes. They later divorced.

Survivors include her aunt: Darlene Umthun; uncle: Richard (Vera) Boeding and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Connie worked as a secretary at First Miss then as a clerk at the North Lee County Courthouse before retiring at age fifty-five. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point and the Altar and Rosary Society of the church. She enjoyed being retired and shopping. She was an avid Whitney Houston fan and loved Boyds Bears.

A Parish Rosary will be recited at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point with Father Bruce DeRammelaere as celebrant.

