Connie Bailey

Connie Bailey, 70, of East Pleasant Plain, IA, passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be held from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m., on Monday, September 25, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant, with the family greeting friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Nancy Baldosier officiating. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

A complete obituary will be forthcoming.