CONGRATULATIONS, YOU’RE HAVING YOUR FIRST BABY!Written by Theresa Rose on January 17, 2017
Join veteran dads (and their babies), to learn how they made it through the first months of parenthood and resurfaced as confident, on-the-job fathers. Learn how to handle a baby, find out about issues you didn’t know were important and how to blow off issues you thought were. In this men-only environment, no question is stupid and no topic is off limits.
When: Saturday, February 11th 9am – Noon
Where: Henry County Health Center
Cost: NO cost & breakfast is provided
Register Today!
Call or Text: 319-931-0067 or email sgardner@iastate.edu
Visit www.healthyhenrycounty.org or
https://www.facebook.com/BootCampForNewDadsMtPleasant/ for more details!