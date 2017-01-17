CONGRATULATIONS, YOU’RE HAVING YOUR FIRST BABY!

Join veteran dads (and their babies), to learn how they made it through the first months of parenthood and resurfaced as confident, on-the-job fathers. Learn how to handle a baby, find out about issues you didn’t know were important and how to blow off issues you thought were. In this men-only environment, no question is stupid and no topic is off limits.

When: Saturday, February 11th 9am – Noon

Where: Henry County Health Center

Cost: NO cost & breakfast is provided

Register Today!

Call or Text: 319-931-0067 or email sgardner@iastate.edu

Visit www.healthyhenrycounty.org or

https://www.facebook.com/BootCampForNewDadsMtPleasant/ for more details!