Congrats IW Spirit Week Royalty!

Congratulations to the Iowa Wesleyan University Spirit Week Royalty…Queen Taylor Powell, a Senior Psychology major from St. Louis and King Semetrius Holmes, a Junior Psychology major from Chicago. The rest of the court includes….Jeremiah Carter | Junior | Music Education | Washington, Iowa, Symphony Cooper | Senior | Selected Studies | Chicago, Illinois, Jarryd Fernandes | Senior | Business | Sydney, Australia, Allie Brookhart | Senior | Elementary Education | Keokuk, Iowa, Luzmaria Linaldi | Senior | Nursing | Chicago, Illinois.