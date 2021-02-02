Confirmation Hearing for Tom Vilsack Today

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo courtesy: thenation.com)

KILJ — Former mayor of Mount Pleasant Tom Vilsack is in Washington D.C. today for his confirmation hearing as the Agriculture Secretary nominee.

Vilsack served as Mount Pleasant’s Mayor from 1987-1992 before launching into the Iowa State Senate (92-99) as well Governorship of Iowa (99-2007).

It is widely expected for Vilsack to reprise in the role that he served for eight years under the Obama administration, as the democratic nominee, 70, has strong bipartisan support in an effort to aid the one-month old Biden-Harris administration.

