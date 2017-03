Compost Curbside Pick Up Option

For Mt. Pleasant residents who do not wish to dispose of their own yard waste, the City offers a curbside yard waste collection service every Friday during the summer months. This service is by request only. To request pick up, contact the Mt. Pleasant City Hall at 319-385-1470 Monday thru Thursday from 8:30 am to 4 pm. Each bag of grass or leaves requires a regular garbage sticker.