Compensation Board Recommends Increase

The Henry County Compensation Board is recommending a 4% salary increase for County elected officials. The board met Tuesday evening for the annual session regarding possible raises for the Supervisors, Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, Sheriff and County Attorney. Each official sends a representative to speak on their behalf during the meeting. The Compensation Board members decide whether or not to recommend an increase and how much that increase should be. It is now up to the Henry County Board of Supervisors to approve the recommendation.