Community Supports Local Businesses

Thanks to this caring community, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance is delivering checks to area businesses this week! Using the tagline “Built with Heart”, the Chamber sold Mount Pleasant t-shirts, hats, tote bags and facemasks on the Chamber website. For every item purchased, customers designated a local business to receive the proceeds from the sales. Most of the recipients were on the list of the Governor’s mandatory closures due to COVID-19. On Friday, May 15 at 9:30 am, Kristi Ray will deliver the two largest checks as selected by the community to Central Park Coffee Company and The Vintage Raven. The other 44 businesses receiving assistance will be receive their checks in mail. Thanks to the help of Anywear Apparel, Custom Impressions, Safeguard and Staats, the chamber was able to purchase all of the items locally. The Chamber would like to thank Van Dijk Consultants, who is also a local small business, for helping to design this online shopping site. If you purchased a facemask, they are available at the Chamber office now. The Chamber expect the t-shirts, hats and totebags to arrive sometime next week.