Community Invited to Perform with WACO Choir

Community Invited to Perform with WACO ChoirWritten by Theresa Rose on February 8, 2017
Following the success of the Community Choral
performance at last year’s choir concert the WACO music department invites the community
to perform again during this year’s concert as well.
The concert will be held on February 28th at the High School gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. The
community will perform a song with the High School Choir members.
Rehearsals are Monday’s and Wednesday’s from 2:30- 3:30 p.m. in the high school choir
room. Interested persons should contact choir director: Mrs. Jane Koch at
jane.koch@wacocsd.org or 319-256-6200. Please leave a voicemail as Mrs. Koch may be in
class and unable to answer.
###