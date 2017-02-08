Community Invited to Perform with WACO Choir

Following the success of the Community Choral

performance at last year’s choir concert the WACO music department invites the community

to perform again during this year’s concert as well.

The concert will be held on February 28th at the High School gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. The

community will perform a song with the High School Choir members.

Rehearsals are Monday’s and Wednesday’s from 2:30- 3:30 p.m. in the high school choir

room. Interested persons should contact choir director: Mrs. Jane Koch at

jane.koch@wacocsd.org or 319-256-6200. Please leave a voicemail as Mrs. Koch may be in

class and unable to answer.

###