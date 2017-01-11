Community Invited to MLK Celebration at Iowa Wesleyan

Iowa Wesleyan University to host Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Service Jan. 17 Mount Pleasant, Iowa, January 4, 2017—Iowa Wesleyan University will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with guest speaker the Rev. Matt Smyzer, pastor of Beargrass Missionary Baptist Church and superintendent of missions for Central District Association of Baptists and executive director of the Baptist Fellowship Center of Louisville, Kentucky, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the University Chapel on campus. Smyzer holds an associate degree as a physician assistant obtained from Brook Army Educational Center in Houston, Texas. He also holds an associate degree in medical laboratory technology from Louisville College and a bachelor of arts in Biblical literature from Simmons Bible College. “Rev. Smyzer has long been a champion for equality across his region and it’s truly an honor to have him be our featured speaker for our annual MLK Celebration Services. Much like Dr. Martin Luther King, Rev. Smyzer believes in the power of education and he is a strong supporter as evident by his work with numerous colleges and universities. He brings a message in a way that connects across generations and empowers other to live the same dream that Dr. King so eloquently preached. I encourage our faculty, staff, and students, as well as the community at large, to come and be prepared for a blessing from the message, the music and scripture,” Dr. DeWayne Frazier, vice president for academic affairs, said. A student-led Iowa Wesleyan University Praise Team will provide music for this service. Students will also be sharing their favorite Dr. King quotes during the event. For more information to attend the event, visit Iowa Wesleyan’s community calendar at www.iw.edu.

