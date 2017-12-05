Community Development Committee meets

The Mount Pleasant Community Development Committee meets at SIP, 120 S. Main Street, on December 6. On the agenda

Approve sign permits for Cornell Law Office, 111 E. Washington, for Shelter Insurance, 110 W. Washington and for Sound Advice at 100 N. Main. the Committee is also expected to approve a letter to send to the Mount City Council recommending a “no smoking” ordinance on city sidewalks in the B-2 zoning district.