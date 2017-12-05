Community Development Committee meetsWritten by Theresa Rose on December 5, 2017
The Mount Pleasant Community Development Committee meets at SIP, 120 S. Main Street, on December 6. On the agenda
Approve sign permits for Cornell Law Office, 111 E. Washington, for Shelter Insurance, 110 W. Washington and for Sound Advice at 100 N. Main. the Committee is also expected to approve a letter to send to the Mount City Council recommending a “no smoking” ordinance on city sidewalks in the B-2 zoning district.