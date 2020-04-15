Community Coronavirus Update on KILJ

KILJ wants to keep you informed during this time about everything related to the Coronavirus and our community. it’s been 2 weeks since our last forum so it’s time for another update. Just as you are all practicing social distancing and following our state and federal guidelines, we are holding our community forum as virtual discussion. In conjunction with our Generation Gap program on Friday, 4-17-2020 we will have a community forum virtually starting at 9 am. Owner Paul Dennison and I, Kadie, will be facilitating this discussion on Friday at 9:00 am right here on KILJ. Hear from State Representative Joe Mitchell, Henry County Public Health Coordinator Shelley Van Dorin, Executive Director of Main Street Mount Pleasant Lisa Oetken, and one of the doctors from Family Medicine of Mount Pleasant. We will allow them to give brief updates on how their organizations are responding and we will be taking questions from you to address your community concerns. You may email us ahead of time with questions to kiljradio@kilj.com or give us a call at 319-385-8728. Please be sure to tune in to 105.5 FM or stream us online at kilj.com to hear some more updates from community leaders and experts on the Coronavirus this Friday morning at 9 in a virtual community forum.