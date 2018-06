Community Band Concert Program

Mount Pleasant Community Band Concert

Thursday June 14 7:00 pm

Central Park

March Forth Concert March

Celebration and Song

The Magnificent Seven

In Quiet Times

Selections from the Musical Chicago

Featuring: My Own Best Friend, Razzle Dazzle , And All That Jazz

Party Rock (Louie, Louie; Wooly Bully, Born To Be Wild)

The Trombone King March