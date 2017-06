Community Band Concert Program

Mt. Pleasant Community Band Concert

Thursday June 22 7:00 pm

Central Park

The Trombone King March

Simple Gifts

Trails of Glory

The Best of Henry Mancini

The Pink Panther; Baby Elephant Walk; The Sweetheart Tree; Peter Gunn

March of the Irish Guard

Chorale from Jupiter

Hopak! (Ukrainian Dance)

Mission: Impossible Theme

Call to Victory March