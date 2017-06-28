Community Band Concert Change in Location

Community Band Concert Change in LocationWritten by Theresa Rose on June 28, 2017
Due to the impending weather, The Mt. Pleasant
Community Band will be relocating their Thursday evening
concert on June 29th to the Calvary Baptist Church
Multi-Purpose Room.
Calvary Baptist is located at
803 E Maple Leaf Dr, Mt Pleasant, IA 52641.
Chairs will be already set up, so concert goers will not
need to bring their own. (Unless they want too.)
Audience members may enter through the Northeast
Doors or the main entrance to the church.
Concert Begins at 7:00pm.
Prior to the concert starting at 6:45pm, the Burlington Area
Saxophone Quartet (BASQ) will be performing. Hope to
see everyone there!