Community Band Concert Change in Location

Due to the impending weather, The Mt. Pleasant

Community Band will be relocating their Thursday evening

concert on June 29th to the Calvary Baptist Church

Multi-Purpose Room.

Calvary Baptist is located at

803 E Maple Leaf Dr, Mt Pleasant, IA 52641.

Chairs will be already set up, so concert goers will not

need to bring their own. (Unless they want too.)

Audience members may enter through the Northeast

Doors or the main entrance to the church.

Concert Begins at 7:00pm.

Prior to the concert starting at 6:45pm, the Burlington Area

Saxophone Quartet (BASQ) will be performing. Hope to

see everyone there!