Committee Still Has Questions Regarding Ambulance Service Options

The committee formed to look at options for future ambulance service in Henry County still doesn’t have a recommendation for the County Supervisors. HCHC currently owns the Emergency Medical Service but has proposed the County take it over. The supervisors asked for a committee be put together to look into options. Committee chair Michelle Rosell said she had hoped they would be ready at the end of Monday night’s meeting but some including the supervisors, who are not on the committee, said options such as hiring a private ambulance service, haven’t really been explored. There was also the opinion that those on the committee from HCHC didn’t seem interested in any other possibilities. Rosell said HCHC feels County-owned is the most stable option. Both the county and the hospital are concerned about cost and raising taxes. HCHC provided an EMS budget but said it was inflated to reflect possible future costs like adding another ambulance and crew. Committee member and Mt. Pleasant City Administrator Brent Schleisman asked for a budget that reflects current expenditures. Mt. Pleasant Mayor Steve Brimhall, also on the committee asked for information about Washington County’s plan. It sounds like that county will take over the emergency medical service when the current ambulance provider discontinues the service due to retirement. No date was set for the next committee meeting.