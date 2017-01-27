Commercial Chestnut Growers’ Conference

A program on growing chestnuts commercially in the Midwest will be held at the Letts Community Room in Letts, Iowa on February 11 from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm. Topics to be covered will include markets, cultural practices, cost-share opportunities and economics. The outstanding profit potential of chestnuts will be stressed.

Chestnuts are a valuable nut crop that can be grown in a low-input, chemical free agroforestry system that includes permanent ground cover. At 12 – 15 years they can produce 3,000 or more pounds per acre. In Iowa, chestnuts wholesale for an average of $2.60/pound.

Preregistration is required by February 6th. The registration of $20 includes lunch, snacks and a primer on growing Chestnuts in Iowa. Registration is available on line at www.extension.iastate.edu/Louisa. For more information or other registration options call Kathy Dice at 319/729-5905. ###