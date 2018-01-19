Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, Plant Disease Course Set for Feb. 13

Henry County will offer the Commercial Ag Weed, Insect and Plant Disease Management Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Tuesday, February 13, 2018. The program will be shown at locations across Iowa through the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP).

The local attendance site is the Henry County Extension Office. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Traci Vantiger at 319-385-8126 or traciv@iastate.edu.

The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 1A, 1B, 1C, and 10. Topics covered will include information on equipment calibration and safe application techniques, pesticide drift reduction, phytotoxicity, pesticide stewardship, and pest management.

Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Continuing Education Units (CEUs) in Integrated Pest Management will be offered at this program. Interested participants should bring their CCA number.

Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered by the PSEP program can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP/ComAp.html.