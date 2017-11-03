Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease Management Continuing Instruction Course is Nov. 15

Mount Pleasant, Iowa – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Henry County office will host a Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, Plant Disease Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.

The local attendance site for the Nov. 15 CIC is the Henry County Extension Office. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by sessions from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Traci Vantiger at the ISU Extension and Outreach Henry County office at 319-385-8126 or traciv@iastate.edu.

The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 1A, 1B, 1C, and 10. Topics covered will include information on safe handling and storage of pesticides, laws and regulations, personal protective equipment, and pests and pest management.

Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Continuing Education Units (CEUs) in Pest Management will be offered at this program. Any interested participant should bring his or her CCA number.

Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered through the PSEP Program can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.

-30-

Contacts:

Traci Vantiger, Office Assistant, Henry County Extension, 319-385-8126, traciv@iastate.edu

Kristine Schaefer, ISUEO Pesticide Safety Education Program, 515-294-1122, schaefer@iastate.edu

Related website:

www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP