Come Celebrate the Power of Whoopee Days in Brighton this Weekend

When Brighton celebrates the 107th Whoopee Days from June 15 – 18, it will be a Superhero Celebration. The theme is Celebrate the Power of Whoopee Days. Continuing several long standing traditions will be the street dances on Friday and Saturday evenings at CaManders. The Bill Riley Talent Show will be held on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. Preceding the talent show will be the introduction of the Grand Marshals, Steve and Rose Jaynes at 7:00 pm.

Friday events include Bingo, and at 5:30 pm the “Little Darling” Cute Kids Contest open to any child age 6 months – 8 years of age with registration at 5:15 pm. Following at 7:30 p.m. will be the Magic of Eric Michaels for the whole family. The Boys County Band will perform at Camanders.

Saturday kicks off with the Whoopee Walk at 7:00 a.m. and the Brighton Lions Breakfast at 7:00 a.m. at the Community Center. The Ding Darling Tractor Ride to Lake Darling begins at 7:00 am with line up at Terry’s Feed Service. The parade begins Saturday at 10:00 and planners hope it will be one of the largest ever. Following the parade will be the Kids Hawkeye Pedal Tractor Pull at 11:30 am open to kids 4 – 11 years old. A mud run will be held Saturday at 1:00 pm. at the ball fields. The Brighton High School Alumni tea will be held at the Community Center at 1:00 p.m. A carnival and bingo are also part of the Whoopee Day activities.

The Best Darn Cookie Contest will be held Saturday at 3:00 pm at the Community Center. Bring a dozen of your best cookies and the recipe and enter to win bragging rights. Saturday night music will be provided by American Idol contestant Michael Powers and the very popular local county group Aces & Eights.

Sunday closes out the Whoopee Celebration with a Community Church Service in the part at 10:00 am.

There’s more. For a complete listing of events and times go to the Brighton Chamber website at www.brightoniowachamber.com