Columbus Community School Employee Arrested

In November of last year a minor student in the Columbus Community School District reported he had been sexually exploited by high school Spanish teacher, Eusebio Jimenez, Jr. Jimenez was charged Thursday with the crime of Sexual Exploitation by a School Employee, a Class D Felony, in violation of Iowa Code 709.15. Jimenez was booked into the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Jail. This was a joint investigation by the Columbus Junction Police Department, the Louisa County Attorney’s Office, the Iowa Department of Human Services, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.