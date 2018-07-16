Colors of Summer Art Show

MOUNT PLEASANT – Friends of HCHC will host a night of art and culture Friday, July 20, 2018 at the Iowa Wesleyan Art Gallery from 5:30-8:30 pm.

The Colors of Summer will showcase local artists through a variety of artistic media – oils, pastels, acrylics, watercolors, photography, print, sculpture, fabric art and wearable art. Some of the art will be for sale with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Friends of HCHC Scholarship Fund and other programming.

Special musical guest will be Cindy Dorrell.

Tickets are $25 a person and include appetizers and wine as well as non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are available at the HCHC Gift Shop and Browns Shoe Fit in Mt. Pleasant. Tickets will also be on sale Friday night, June 22nd, at Music on Main from 6-8 pm on the Mt. Pleasant square.

The show will remain up until August 1st. For more information call 319-385-6524.