College Volleyball: Wesleyan Picked 6th in Preseason Poll

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Iowa Wesleyan volleyball has been picked to finish sixth in the Preseason Coaches Poll announced by the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference yesterday.

Iowa Wesleyan features three returners from last year’s club including two Iowa natives, Jaden Streeter (New London) and Jenna Murphy (Pella) as well Skylar Garcille, a junior from Rolla, Missouri.

The Tigers finished last year 10-19 and 6-12 in conference play.

Murphy was a pivotal member of the back row for Wesleyan picking up 579 digs, which was third in conference.

Streeter and Garcille played sparingly for head coach Aleks Popovic, who is now in her second season.

Iowa Wesleyan will open their 2021 season by hosting Eureka College on February 6th.

They will play 14 games this year.