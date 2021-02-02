College Track and Field: Wesleyan Men and Women Perform Well in Missouri

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Iowa Wesleyan men’s and women’s track and field teams once again showed out well at Northwest Missouri State on Saturday, competing in the Herschel Neil Invite.

In her debut for the Tiger track team, Izela Avalos (Jr./Adelanto. CA) put in a top 10 performance for the 60-meter dash running a time of 9.41 — good enough for 7th all-time in program history.

Allison Morris (Jr./Antioch, IL) improved on her time in the 3000 meters, running a 13:03.64, seventh all-time in the event for Iowa Wesleyan.

Veronica Morgan (Sr./Capron, IL) had a new personal best in the weight throw of 6.20 meters. The mark also put her at seventh all-time in program history.

Maxwell Paskowitz (So./Fort Mill, SC) made it into the finals for the Tigers in the shot, finshing 8th with a throw of 11.21 meters.

Iowa Wesleyan will be back in action on February 27th at the SLIAC Indoor Championship meet hosted by Principia College in Elsah, Illinois.

View the full release here.