College Representative Day is Tomorrow

All area high school juniors and seniors and their parents are invited to learn more about their college options at College Representative Day from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 am on Thursday, October 12, at Southeastern Community College, Loren Walker Arena. The college fair will be hosted by the Iowa Association for College Admission Counseling.

Representatives from over 40 colleges, universities, and military branches will be in attendance. The purpose of this annual event is to give high school students and their parents an opportunity to discuss admission requirements, housing, financial aid, scholarships, internships, and specific majors.

The program is free and open to the public. All area high school students and their parents are welcome to attend. Please register for this event by visiting www.iowacollegefairs.com. Students will be able to print an admittance pass with a barcode. This barcode can be used at the various booths to provide representatives with contact information.

For more information, call Dana Chrisman, Enrollment Coordinator at Southeastern Community College, 319-208-5017.