College Football: Mount Pleasant’s Johnson Commits to Central College

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — Mount Pleasant senior quarterback Jack Johnson has committed to play college football at Central College he has announced via social media.

Johnson follows the footsteps of 2019 quarterback Brody Bender as Panthers to head to Pella.

It is unclear if Johnson will play quarterback for the Dutch.

Johnson enjoyed a monster senior season for the Panthers accounting for over 2,000 combined yards and 22 touchdowns.

He ended his season with his best passing performance of the year in the team’s loss to eventual state champion North Scott, where he threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

Central will begin their spring regular season on April 3rd when they host Simpson.