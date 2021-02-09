College Football: Iowa State, Campbell Agree to Another Contract Extension

College Football: Iowa State, Campbell Agree to Another Contract ExtensionWritten by Nathan Bloechl on February 9, 2021
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
(Photo: Joe Camporeale / USA Today)
(Ames) —Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell has agreed to a new eight-year contract, extending his current deal by three years, Iowa State officials have announced.
His new deal will run through Dec. 31, 2028.
Campbell, a three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year award winner, led the Cyclones to the most-successful season in school history while navigating a world-wide pandemic last season.
The Cyclones advanced to — and won — its first-ever New Year’s Six Bowl game with a 34-17 victory over Oregon in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.
As a part of the deal, the Iowa State Athletics Department also agreed to provide Campbell a total of $3 million for staff salary enhancements over the next three years.
The department is set to open the newly finished $90 million Sports Performance Center, which will house the Cyclone football team and all of the program’s support services.