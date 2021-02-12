College Football: Former New London Star Keontae Luckett Entering Transfer Portal

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: Stephen Mally)

Iowa City — Former New London prep standout now Iowa running back Keontae Luckett has entered the transfer portal, sources have told David Eickolt of 24/7 Sports.

Luckett, who was a first-team all state member as a senior and the Burlington Hawkeye Offensive Player of the Year, rushed for 1,598 yards and 26 touchdowns in his final season at New London helping guide the Tigers to the 8-Player State Championship.

A redshirt sophomore, Luckett will have three years of eligibility remaining when he does find a new home.

He did not see any game action this season for Iowa.