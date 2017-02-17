College-bound? Get Help Completing the FAFSA at SCC on February 18

West Burlington, IA – Southeastern Community College (SCC) will offer free assistance to persons need help completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at its FAFSA Ready Iowa event on Saturday, February 18, at both the West Burlington and Keokuk campuses. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This event is great for anyone who isn’t entirely sure how to complete the FAFSA,” says Renae Armentrout, SCC Financial Aid Director. “It’s especially helpful for students and families who are confused by the complexities of the college financial aid process or who are the first members of their families to attend college.”

The event is free and open to students of any age or income, regardless of which college they plan to attend.

Armentrout recommends that students bring at least one parent or guardian. Most traditional college-age students are required to include their parent’s information on their FAFSA, so it’s important that both the student and at least one parent attend.

To complete the FAFSA, students and parents each should bring the following:

Social Security number, driver’s license number and date of birth

Most recent federal and state tax returns

W-2 forms or other records of income earned last year

Current bank statements and investment records

Records of untaxed income received last year

2015 business and farm records

Alien registration numbers (if not a U.S. citizen)

Students and parents may register in advance for an FSA ID to electronically sign the forms and make future changes. Visit https://fsaid.ed.gov/npas/index.htm for instructions.

FAFSA Ready Iowa is part of the national Fund Your Future FAFSA awareness campaign. The program is organized and run by the Iowa College Access Network (ICAN) and is funded through grants from Prairie Meadows, the Riverboat Development Authority, and Black Hawk County Community Foundation. Additional support is provided by ICAN and the Iowa Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (IASFAA).

For more information, visit FAFSA Ready Iowa online at www.icansucceed.org/fafsareadyia.

