College Basketball: Former Mount Pleasant Standout Magnani, Cornell Set to Square off with Wesleyan

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Mount Pleasant) — Former Mount Pleasant standout Jordan Magnani and the Cornell Rams are coming to Ruble Arena today, as the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger men’s basketball team will get their first look at real action this season hosting Cornell.

Wesleyan saw their first two matchups — at Coe and at William Woods — cancelled because of Health and Safety Protocols, but will get their first look at a different team this afternoon.

Magnani averaged 14 points per game last year for the Rams, earning the Coaches Appreciation Award in the process.

Cornell finished last year 14-12.

They fell 85-74 to Wartburg back on January 26th to begin their season.

Today’s game will tip at Ruble Arena at 4:00 p.m.

No fans are being permitted at this time.

You can watch the game here.