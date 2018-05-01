Cold Case Murder Trial Begins

Testimony began Tuesday morning in the first degree murder trial of Michael Syperda in Henry County District Court. The case is being tried before Judge Mark Kruse and not before a jury. The prosecution began by calling to the stand Donna Forshee. Syperda is accused of murder in connection with the disappearance of Forshee’s daughter Elizabeth who was also Syperda’s estranged wife. Forshee answered questions about her daughter’s relationship with Syperda and her move with his family to Iowa first as a nanny for the family. Both the prosecution and the defense focused on a diamond and emerald ring given to Elizabeth by her mother. During the investigation following her disappearance the ring was found in Michael Syperda’s apartment along with a gold necklace supposedly belonging to Elizabeth

There was also a two hour video deposition with another witness, Sarah Thomas Beckman. Elizabeth moved in with Beckman after leaving her husband. Beckman answered questions on the video about an incident that occurred shortly before Elizabeth disappeared. According to Beckman both she and Elizabeth were assaulted by Michael after he learned the women engaged in sexual activity at his apartment while his two children were there.