Coffee With Your CongressmanWritten by Theresa Rose on June 18, 2019
Saturday 6/22: Loebsack to Continue Annual Coffee with your Congressman Tour
Washington, D.C. – Congressman Dave Loebsack will be continuing his Coffee with your Congressman tour with stops in Washington, Mt. Pleasant and Keosauqua on Saturday, June 22nd. At each stop, Loebsack will be available to chat with constituents about issues of concern, answer questions and provide casework assistance. These gatherings will be held at diners and coffee shops to give the Congressman an opportunity to meet with and hear directly from Iowans in a one-on-one setting. Last year, Dave held 25 stops on his Coffee with your Congressman tour throughout Iowa’s Second District. All tour stops are open to the public and media.
Saturday, June 22
Washington
10:30am
Hy-Vee
528 South Highway 1
Mt. Pleasant
12:15pm
Hy-Vee
1700 East Washington Street
Keosauqua
2:00pm
Riverbend Pizza and Steakhouse
603 1st Street