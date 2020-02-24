Clyde Allen Housman

Clyde Allen Housman, 70, of Mediapolis, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home, following a short courageous battle with cancer. Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Kossuth Cemetery, Mediapolis.

Clyde Allen Housman was born on July 7, 1949 in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Leland and Rachel (Collenbaugh) Housman. Al received his education at Yarmouth and Mediapolis Schools. He served in the National Guard with Company A 224th Engineering Battalion receiving many accomplishments for sharp shooter and expert rifle. On June 23, 1972, Allen was united in marriage to Elizabeth Caldwell in Morning Sun. Allen and Beth had two children, Doug and Crystal. They later divorced. Al spent the last 20 plus years with longtime companion and devoted partner Nora Phillips. Al retired in 2014 after working for 42 years with Federal Mogul. Allen was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church of Morning Sun. He enjoyed spending time riding his motorcycle, camping and traveling. His greatest enjoyment was the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.

Allen will be deeply missed by his children, Doug (Faith) Housman of Wapello and Crystal (Jeff) Wiley of Wapello; four grandchildren, Aiden and Owen Housman and Bryn and Bristol Wiley; his longtime companion, Nora Phillips of Mediapolis; brother, Gary Housman of West Burlington; and nieces, Teri (Bob) Magdefrau and Traci (Sam) Rupp.

He was preceded in death by his parents.