Closing Arguments in Syperda Trial Scheduled for May 7

Testimony for both the Prosecution and the Defense in the First Degree Murder trial of Michael Syperda concluded Friday afternoon in Henry County District Court. Judge Mark Kruse is hearing the bench trial that began May 1. Judge Kruse scheduled closing arguments for May 7 at 10 am saying these arguments are important and deserve preparation time. The State rested its case against Syperda just before noon Friday at which time the State Public Defender asked for an acquittal based on the claim the Prosecution did not meet its burden of proof. The judge overruled and court was back in session after the noon break. Syperda is charged in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife, Elizabeth Syperda, in July of 2000. The cold case was re-opened following a Grand Jury ruling in November that enough evidence had been brought forth to bring it to trial.