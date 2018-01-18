Clint Matthew (Pooh) Taylor

Clint Matthew (Pooh) Taylor died unexpectedly at his home in Syracuse, UT on Friday January 12, 2018 at the age of 45. Clint was born April 11, 1972 in Mt. Pleasant, IA. Parents were E. Mike and Bev (Hill) Taylor. He attended Mt. Pleasant High School and was an avid wrestler. Clint joined the US Navy shortly after graduation and served in the Seabees for four years.

Clint was joined in marriage to Kelly Goms in Oxnard, CA on November 20, 1993. They were blessed with three daughters; Kaitlin, Courtney and Carley. After serving in the Navy the family moved to Utah where Clint joined his brother Chad. Clint was very ambitious starting a new career erecting cell towers and was promoted to management. He later moved on to Love’s as a project manager.

Clint leaves to cherish his memory his wife Kelly, daughters Courtney and Carley and stepdaughter Lauren, his mother Bev and stepfather Dave Lundgren, brother Chad, Grandparents Stan (Tina) Hill and Doris Taylor and many Aunts, Uncles, Nephews, Nieces and cousins.

Clint was very patriotic and enjoyed nothing more than hanging out with his family and friends. Clint very easily made lasting friendships with everyone he met and will be sadly missed by all. He was in his glory when he could cook for and feed everyone.

Clint was preceded in death by his daughter Kaitlin, father Mike, grandparents Norma Hill and Everett Taylor and his aunt Diana Wiegert.

Funeral services for Clint will be held Saturday, January 20th at the Lindquist Mortuary of Layton Utah. Visitation will be at the mortuary from 6 to 8 pm Friday, January 19th Burial will be at Syracuse City Cemetery with Military rites.