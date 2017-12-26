Cletus L. Eckrich

Cletus L. Eckrich, 85 of Mt. Pleasant and formerly of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2017, at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. Following the visitation cremation will be accorded. A memorial has been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.