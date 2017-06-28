Cleo Carter III

Cleo Jewel Carter III, 59, of Mt. Pleasant and formerly of New London, died Monday, June 26, 2017 at his home.

The funeral service for Mr. Carter will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 1, 2017 at the First Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant. Pastor James Wortherspoon will officiate. According to his wishes, his body will be cremated following the service with inurnment at a later date. Visitation will begin after noon on Friday, June 30 at Elliott Chapel, New London with the family greeting friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A memorial to help with expenses has been established in lieu of flowers.