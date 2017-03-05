Clean Sweep for MP Show Choirs

courtesy of Dave Schneider

For the second week in a row Mount Pleasant High School’s show choir InMotion celebrated a Grand Championship, this time at the Fort Madison Invitational. They beat out Davenport North for the top spot, breaking a streak by Davenport North of winning the Grand Championship the past nine years at Fort Madison. It was a clean sweep by InMotion as they won all the caption awards – Best Band, Best Vocals and Best Choreography. And Wyatt Carlston, a junior, was named Best Male Soloist.

Meanwhile, the Mount Pleasant Middle School show choir Chain Reaction placed first in the Middle School Division.

For both ensembles, this marked the end of the competition season. Chain Reaction, directed by Madeline Thomas, won their only competition entered, while InMotion, directed by Marlene DePriest, had two first place finishes and two second place finishes. They received numerous caption awards and Meagan Sutherland, Dalton Krum and Wyatt Carlston garnered top soloist awards.