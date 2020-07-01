Class 1 and 2A District Baseball Brackets Released

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

KILJ — The Class 1 and 2A postseason is just ten days away and today the Iowa High School Athletic Association has released their playoff brackets in both Class 1 and 2A.

Area and regional teams in Class 1A are seeded in 1A-8.

Winfield-Mount Union will take on Columbus Community in a play-in game on July 9th at Winfield-Mount Union. The winner of that game will take on top seed Burlington Notre Dame on July 11th at 7:00 p.m.

District Finals in Class 1A will be played on Saturday, July 18th; Substate Finals on July 21st.

In Class 2A, regional teams will compete in Class 2A-10.

Van Buren will take on West Burlington at 4:30 p.m. in a play-in bout at Burlington’s Community Field at 4:30 p.m. The winner of that game will get the top-seeded Hawks of Central Lee at 7:00 p.m. in Donnellson on July 14th.

The District Final will be played in Donnellson at Central Lee regardless if the Hawks are still playing or not. That game will be July 18th at 7:00 p.m.

KILJ-FM 105.5 will be your home for area playoff action all throughout July.