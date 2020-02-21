Clash of the Titans: #7 Mediapolis hosts #9 Van Buren in Area Battle

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

(Photo Courtesy: NewsBreak via Hawkeye Photos)

KILJ — This is going to be fun, isn’t it?

Tonight, the #7 (2A) Mediapolis Bullettes will host the #9 (2A) Van Buren Warriors in an epic Girls’ Class 2A-6 Region Semifinal.

The first meeting between these two elite Southeast Iowa Super Conference teams could not have come at a better time: the playoffs.

It has all the ingredients of a classic.

On one hand, you’ve got Mediapolis, 21-1, winners of 16 straight games.

On the other, you’ve got Van Buren County, who rose to as high as #3 in 2A earlier this season, at 20-3, winners of 11 of their last 12.

We’ve got star power on both sides, with Van Buren County sporting Northern Iowa recruit Taryn Scheuermann (19.2 ppg, 8 rpg), Isabel Manning (17.7 ppg) and William Penn commit Madison Bartholomew (8.8 ppg)

Mediapolis has a four-headed monster for themselves, anchored by Western Illinois volleyball commit Helaina Hillyard (17.0 ppg).

Mackenzie Springsteen, a Carl Sandburg recruit, is next up at 14.6 points per game.

Ruthie Jahn is one of the best three-point shooters in the area, at over 43% from downtown.

The youngest of the quartet, Hallie Mohr, is averaging 12.8 points and 8 rebounds per game.

So yes, the assumption this game is going to be fun, is… well, probably correct.

Not to mention, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Winner moves to the Region Final, and sadly, the loser has to pack up their toys and home.

It’s remarkable the region these two teams were placed in, with #6 West Branch lurking on the top half of the bracket, should they defeat a tough 15-5 Wapello team tonight.

But that’s how the playoff cards were dealt, and I’d be hard-pressed into thinking that’s on either teams mind tonight.

It’s simply going to be an all-out war this evening, one you won’t want to miss.

Tale of The Tape:

Who: #7 Mediapolis (21-1) vs. #9 Van Buren County (20-3)

Where: Vernon “Bud” McLearn Court, Mediapolis

When: Tonight, 7:00 p.m.

What’s At Stake: A trip to the region final — one game closer to the State Tournament — against either #6 West Branch or Wapello.

How To Listen: KILJ-FM 105.5 or kilj.com, with Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett.