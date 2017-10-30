Clarice M. Johnson

Clarice M. Johnson, 84, of Keosauqua passed away on October 28, 2017 at Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka, Missouri. She was born April 1, 1933 to Max and Myrtle White Spray near Hillsboro, Iowa. Clarice attended Hillsboro High school, graduating in 1951. Shortly before graduating, she was united in marriage to Kenneth D. Johnson in Kahoka, Missouri. He passed away on December 16, 2008.

Together Kenneth and Clarice raised three children on the family farm just south of Stockport, where they lived for 50 years. While Kenneth was tending to the farm, Clarice cared for the home and their children. She was an immaculate housekeeper, great cook, and a great baker. Once the children were a little older, she returned to work. She worked for the grocery store in Stockport and later at Archie’s Grocery Store. Clarice enjoyed being outdoors, mowing her lawn and flower gardening. She also enjoyed playing cards and working on crossword puzzles. Clarice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by two sons, James Johnson of Keosauqua, Iowa, Frank (Pat) Johnson of rural Bonaparte, Iowa; a daughter, Kathy (Jeff) Aberdeen of Overland Park, Kansas; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and a brother, Max “Bud” Spray.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; infant son, Samuel; four sisters, Dorothy Isaacson, Julia Landess, Margaret McCabe, Donna Jean Ruhe; four brothers, John, Tom, Sam and Raymond Spray.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with Pastor Mark Caston officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service in Hillsboro Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home with family present to greet friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions in Clarice’s honor may made to the Hillsboro Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.