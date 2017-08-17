Clarence Thomas “Hank” Stearns

Clarence Thomas “Hank” Stearns 81 of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

According to his wishes cremation has been accorded. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 20, 2017, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Private burial will be held at a later date at Oakland Mills Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.