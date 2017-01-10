Clarence Edward Wenger

Clarence Edward Wenger, 92, of Wayland, died Monday January 9, 2017 at the home he was born and resided at for his entire life.

Celebration of life services will be at 10:30AM Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Bethel Mennonite Church 3 miles north of Wayland with the Reverend Curt Kuhns officiating. Open visitation will begin at 2:00PM with family present from 4-7:00PM on Friday, January 13 also at Bethel Mennonite Church. Private family burial will be prior to the service at the Bethel Mennonite Cemetery. Beatty Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials have been established for On His Path (Kids Against Hunger and local family needs) and Bethel Mennonite Church.

Mr. Wenger was born October 10, 1924, in rural Wayland, the son of Ed and Elizabeth (Good) Wenger. He married Dorothy A. Wagler on December 25, 1944 in Trenton IA and just celebrated their 72nd Anniversary.

He accepted Christ as his Savior at the age of 11 and was baptized at Sugar Creek Mennonite Church, later becoming a charter member at Bethel Mennonite Church. He was very active in the church and served as elder, Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent and Cemetery Sexton. Clarence loved Jesus and reflected His love in his everyday walk in life.

He attended Sommers Country School in rural Wayland and then worked with his dad on the family farm. He was a dairy farmer for 45 years and also raised turkeys and bottle calves. Because of his love for puppies, he became a puppy broker after he retired from milking and did this until 2012.

Clarence also served as director on the Country School Board and Township Trustee for many years.

Surviving him is his wife, Dorothy Wenger, of Wayland, IA; 5 children; Carol (Edwin V) Miller of Kalona IA, Don (Candace) Wenger of San Marcos CA, Jane (Gary) DeYarman of Poway CA, Darla (Gene) Messer of Wayland and Susan (Mark) Yutzy of Wayland, 16 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren , 3 great great grandchildren, plus many friends and acquaintances met through out the years as Clarence never met a stranger! Clarence had an amazing gift of making everyone feel as though they were important and very special.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son Roger Lee, a granddaughter-in-law Christy Wenger, three sisters; Minnie Roth, Frances Wyse, Margaret Richard, one brother; Elmer Wenger.