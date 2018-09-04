Clarence E. Workman

Clarence E. Workman, 78, of Mount Pleasant, Iowa and formerly of Bonaparte, Iowa passed away on September 2, 2018 at Henry County Health Center. He was born on May 27, 1940 in Bonaparte, Iowa to Clarence R. and Dorothy Hogan Workman. He graduated from Bonaparte High School in 1958. Clarence married Trudy Butterbaugh in Bonaparte on February 12, 1967. Together they raised three children, Kelley, Doug and Wendi.

Clarence served in the United States Army, and after his honorable discharge he was a laborer at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. He was a hard worker and could fix or repair almost anything. Clarence was a Cardinals fan, he was a man of few words, extremely kind, never had a mean word for anyone, and was known to be funny. Most of all Clarence was an avid fisherman, he spent countless hours fishing and taught his kids and grandkids to fillet fish, but no one was ever as quick and efficient at filleting a fish as he was. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Trudy; a daughter, Kelley (Darren) Kirchner of Kahoka, Missouri; a son, Doug Workman of Bonaparte; a daughter, Wendi (Ronnie) Wixom of Bonaparte; six grandchildren, Galen Kirchner of Denver, Colorado, Josie Douthart-Poe (Justin Poe) of Bonaparte, Iszabelle Wixom of Bonaparte, Jakob Wixom of Bonaparte, Morgan Workman of Bonaparte, D.J. Workman of Des Moines; 1 great-grandchild, Jackilyn Douthart-Poe; a sister, Carolyn (John) Rex of Fulton, Missouri; two sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; and numerous other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Kathy Workman and Vicki Beggs.

Per his wishes, his body has been cremated. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at the Bonaparte Baptist Church. A Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at the Bonaparte Baptist Church. Burial will take place at a later date in Bonaparte Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Clarence’s honor may be made to Living Water Farms and can be left at the church or mailed to 1205 West J and J Circle, Mount Pleasant, Iowa 52620. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.