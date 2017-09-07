Clara Arlene Palmer

Clara Arlene Palmer, 81, of Colona, Illinois and former resident of Ottumwa, Iowa passed away on September 6, 2017 at her home. She was born February 22, 1936 in Keosauqua, Iowa to Grover and Sarah Rhoades Cole. She married Ernest Paul Palmer on July 29, 1953 in Ottumwa. Arlene worked in manufacturing and also in home health care. She enjoyed growing flowers in her garden, watching television, and traveling with her sisters.

She is survived by four daughters, Debbie Palmer of Colona, Illinois, Cindy (Ron) Verhaeghe of Coal Valley, Illinois, Sandy Yoder of Colona, and Diane (Duane) Kershaw also of Colona; son, Ernie Palmer Jr., of Ottumwa; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; four sisters, Myrtledell Hamre of Agency, Iowa, Lucille Miller of Tennessee, Weltha Rojas of Ottumwa, Norma Smith of Rapid City, Illinois; and a brother, Clarence Cole of Silvis, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers, Gene, Ira, and Ray Cole.

Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at the Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua, Iowa with Pastor Mary Katherine Hart officiating. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Cemetery in Pittsburg, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday with the family present to greet friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to her family. Online condolences may be left at www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.