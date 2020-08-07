City Wide Garage Sales and Shop Local Days in Mount Pleasant

Mark the date down now. On August 27-29, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance is hosting City Wide Garage Sales and Shop Local Days! The Chamber is encouraging all of Southeast Iowa to come shopping in Mount Pleasant that weekend. We will publish a simple flier that will have the garage sales around town and also the restaurants and retailers encouraging everyone to shop all over town! We will be doing special prizes, givaways and contests during that three days so stay turned for more information. If you are a restaurant or a retailer, we hope you will mark that date on your calendar and start thinking of a fun promotion you can do to get folks through your door! If you are having a garage sale that weekend, email Allison at allison@mpiowa.org so we an add you to the list!