City Hopes To Purchase Land

The Mt. Pleasant City Council voted Wednesday night to authorize the mayor to sign a purchase agreement for property on Cedar Lane. The city and the Mt. Pleasant Utilities would like to buy about 8 acres. It could potentially be the site of a new well, a storm water detention area and green space. The purchase is pending the outcome of an Archeological, Historical and cultural assessment of the property and an environmental assessment. The city and utilities will share the cost of the studies as well as the price of the land of $300 thousand dollars.

Mayor Steve Brimhall was also authorized to sign a contract with the Iowa DOT for reconstruction of Main Street from South Street to Washington Street and then two blocks of Jefferson from Washington to Madison. The city is receiving $468 thousand dollars in federal funds to help offset the cost of the project.

The city council approved the first readings of two sign ordinance amendments. One will allow taller signs along the highway bypass. The city Board of Adjustment asked for the amendment because it’s been granting variances over the years and would rather not have to do that anymore. The second amendment would change the square footage of signs allowed in the B1 district be increased from 30 feet to 100 feet….the same as signs allowed for schools and churches in that district.