City Hopes to Open Family Aquatic Center

The Governor has said public swimming pools can be open to the extent that the facility takes reasonable measures under the circumstances to ensure social distancing of employees and patrons, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with Guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health. But many communities are not opening their city pools because those measures seem overwhelming. At Wednesday night’s Mount Pleasant City Council meeting City Administrator Brent Schleisman said he and Park and Rec Director Gary Grunow are hoping to open the Family Aquatic Center in a couple of weeks. They want to make sure they can implement the plan they have come up with but are still working on that plan. The staff will need to have some training and they want some time to sell season passes.