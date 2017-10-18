City Development Board Hearing Re: Mt. Union

City Development Board Hearing Re: Mt. UnionWritten by Theresa Rose on October 18, 2017
The Iowa City Development Board has approved payment of all outstanding claims against the former city of Mt. Union except for two. There will be a hearing November 8 regarding the claim from Iowa State Bank and a claim from Dan and Linda Johnson of Mt. Union. A little over 21 thousand dollars is still owed the bank on a loan for the community center. The Johnsons had filed a lawsuit against the city for a total of $250,000 before the city was unincorporated.