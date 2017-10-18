City Development Board Hearing Re: Mt. Union

The Iowa City Development Board has approved payment of all outstanding claims against the former city of Mt. Union except for two. There will be a hearing November 8 regarding the claim from Iowa State Bank and a claim from Dan and Linda Johnson of Mt. Union. A little over 21 thousand dollars is still owed the bank on a loan for the community center. The Johnsons had filed a lawsuit against the city for a total of $250,000 before the city was unincorporated.